Short 115.30 and 115.42 to target 114.59. USD/JPY now trades 116.74 and 132 pips off entry. USD/JPY for the week rose with EUR/USD but failed to drop when EUR/USD fell. Now the question is what’s the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Currency market: USD/JPY, day trade time change, ACI - March 11, 2022
- Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY? - March 11, 2022
- USD/JPY spikes to fresh multi-year high, eyeing to reclaim 117.00 mark - March 11, 2022