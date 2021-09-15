DJ JPY Strengthens Amid Global Growth Concerns — Market Talk

Dow Jones & Company, Inc. 0217 GMT – JPY strengthens against G-10 and Asian currencies amid global growth worries, partly caused by mostly worse-than-expected Chinese economic data released Wednesday.
