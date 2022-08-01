The US dollar has retreated against its major trading pairs over the past two weeks, but notably, the USDJPY has seen one of the most interesting pullbacks. After peaking on July 14, the USDJPY has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Does the pullback in the USD/JPY have legs? - July 31, 2022
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Aims to refresh two-month low, 135.00 eyed - July 31, 2022
- USD/JPY slides in the Tokyo open, eyes turning to US labour market - July 31, 2022