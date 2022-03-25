The dollar was down on Friday morning in Asia, and the Japanese yen was set for its worst week in two years. Rising import costs and low interest rates contributed to the yen’s downward trend, but …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY retraces from fresh seven-year high, slips below 122 handle - March 25, 2022
- Dollar Down, Yen Remains Friendless Over High Import Costs, Low Interest Rates - March 25, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Pullback from multi-year high teases rising wedge confirmation below 122.00 - March 24, 2022