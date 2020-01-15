With that in mind, it is a case of watching for a break through either 1.31 or 1.2904 to gauge where we go from here. USD/JPY has drifted lower since Tuesday’s peak, with the pair having surged into a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: the bulls are still looking at the breakout above 109.70 [Video] - January 15, 2020
- Dollar eases back in EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY - January 15, 2020
- USD/JPY: Listless below 110.00 amid risk-aversion - January 15, 2020