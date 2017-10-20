GBP/USD fell 0.33% on the back of economic data showing retail sales growth fell in September as subdued wage growth continues to weigh on consumption. USD/JPY fell 0.34% to Y112.56 while USD/CAD added 0.04% to C$1.2472.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Dollar Eases From Lows; EUR/USD Hits 4-day High - October 20, 2017
- USD/JPY Grabs Highest Level in 3 Months - October 20, 2017
- USD/JPY hits fresh highs as USD strengthens https://t.co/Y0gnKQ6N91 #USDJPY - October 20, 2017