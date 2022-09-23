Friday closed down -26.10 (-1.56%), and December silver (SIZ22) closed down -0.707 (-3.60%). Gold and silver Friday sold off sharply, with gold falling to a 2-year low and silver posting a 2-week low …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Dollar Surges on New 10-year High in T-note Yield - September 23, 2022
- USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to React to Bank of Japan - September 23, 2022
- 3D Concrete Printing Market to Gather around USD 6503.84 Million by 2029 and to Grow with a CAGR of ~27.5% during 2022-2029 | Exactitude Consultancy - September 23, 2022