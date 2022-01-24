The dollar was up on Monday morning in Asia, with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision due later in the week. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Dollar Up, Investors Wait for Latest Fed Policy Decision - January 24, 2022
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY pauses downside at daily cloud, Fed Policy Decision Looms - January 24, 2022
- JPY, CHF climb, AUD, GBP fall, CNH up, VIX Index jumps - January 23, 2022