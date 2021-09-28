Dollar, Yen Up as U.S. Bond Yields Hit Three-Month High

The dollar was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, with the yen trading near an almost three-month low to the dollar, with rising U.S. bond yields attracting Japanese investors. The U.S. Dollar Index that …
