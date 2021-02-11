Elliott Wave Forex provides technical analysis only and is not a signal service. Information and opinions contained on ElliottWaveForex.com are provided as general market commentary and for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Elliott Wave weekly: USD/JPY loсked in the triangle - February 11, 2021
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY comatose below 110-EMA as US-China tussle test sentiment, focus on U.S. Jobless Claims data - February 11, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls await a break of critical 4-hour resistance - February 10, 2021