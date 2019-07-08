EUR/JPY bid-up, awaiting developments in the Dollar, Fed and geopolitics

EUR/JPY has caught a bid from 121.31 and is knocking on the doors of the 5th July highs as the yen weakens towards June highs in USD/JPY. The sentiment around the dollar has improved following a …
