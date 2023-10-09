EUR/JPY saw 0.60% losses and closed below the 20-day SMA of 157.36. Indicators on the daily chart have turned flat, slightly favouring the bears. The 20 and 100-day SMAs are about to perform a bearish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY closes below 157.00, eyes on 20 and a 100-day SMA bearish cross - October 9, 2023
- USD/JPY: Safe-Haven Flows Are the Dominant Trade On Fear of War’s Spread - October 9, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Recovers From Selling Operations - October 9, 2023