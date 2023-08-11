The EUR/JPY traded in the red below the 159.00 area after five consecutive days of gains. The cross closed Friday with 1.65% weekly gains, trading in highs since 2008. Focus shifts to the Eurozone and Japan’s GDP for Q2, which will be released the following week.
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
