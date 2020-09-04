EUR/JPY: Euro remains vulnerable to a deeper correction lower in the near-term – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, continue to argue the EUR/JPY pair could drop further. They consider the idea of a short-position with a target at 122.80 and a stop-loss at 127.20. Key Quo …
