EUR/JPY Trades near 126.20 dollars. News of Japan PM Abe resigning soon worries risk mood. 21-HMA renders support to EUR/JPY. EUR/JPY fell by 70 pips from early highs after news came in that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Attempts a Bounce after Heavy Selling, Still In Trouble - August 28, 2020
- EUR/JPY Falls 70-Pips, sold-off From A Critical Resistance - August 28, 2020
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Rate hikes exit stage left - August 28, 2020