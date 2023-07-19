On Wednesday, the EUR/JPY gained ground and rose above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 156.38 and then settled just below it. Monetary policy divergences between the European Central Bank …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY jumps above 20-day SMA following Ueda’s comments - July 19, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Technical Analysis: The Rebound To The Upside Lacks - July 19, 2023
- USD/JPY gains ground despite weak Housing data from the US - July 19, 2023