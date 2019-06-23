The BOE failed to convince the market of its hawkish stance toward rates. The USD/JPY pair has settled at 107.32, its lowest since the January flash-crash. Dismissing that particular event, the pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY looks to reverse the current uptrend - June 23, 2019
- USD/CHF follows the US dollar Index price pattern - June 23, 2019
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Daily Reversal Bottom Confirmed by Trade Through 107.735 - June 23, 2019