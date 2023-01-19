EUR/JPY trades in a volatile fashion and bounces off the 138.00 area. The loss of the latter could prompt losses to accelerate in the near term. EUR/JPY manages to stage quite a firm rebound after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bears can’t break the 138.00 support… for now - January 19, 2023
- USD/JPY bounces off daily low, keeps the red below mid-128.00s amid risk-off mood - January 19, 2023
- USD/JPY at 126 support with wedge formation - January 19, 2023