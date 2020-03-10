EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro volatile vs yen, trades sideways near 118.50 level

USD/JPY is trading off the highs after CNBC reported that the White House is not ready with an economic response to coronavirus. Earlier, it topped 105 and jumped 250 pips, recovering. XAU/USD is …
