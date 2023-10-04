EUR/JPY trades cautiously, marking a slight 0.04% dip in the early … The Australian Dollar gained some momentum against the Greenback (USD) on Wednesday after printing a daily low of 0.6287, though …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Navigates inside the Ichimoku cloud, consolidates at around 156.50s - October 4, 2023
- The NZD/USD move higher aligned with the generally weaker US Dollar - October 4, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Testing The Levels - October 4, 2023