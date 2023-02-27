EUR/JPY is trading at new year-to-date highs above 144.50. EUR/JPY Price Analysis: It’s upward biased; in the near term, it might test 145.00. The EUR/JPY rallies to fresh 2023 highs around 144.54 and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Rises sharply, eyes 145.00 - February 27, 2023
- USD/JPY: Higher Values Emerge As Central Bank Outlooks Clash - February 27, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Seesaws nearby the YTD high, around 136.20s - February 27, 2023