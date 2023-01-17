EUR/JPY rally stalled around 139.50 and collapsed on ECB’s dovish headlines. EUR/JPY Price Analysis: IF it clears 138.00, a fall toward 137.00 is on the cards. The EUR/JPY reached a two-day high of …
