At the end of the week, the EUR/JPY traded with losses for a fourth consecutive day, falling to 155.40 and tallying a weekly loss of 1%. In that sense, strong labour market data from Japan made the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY rejected at the 20-day, still set for further downside - July 7, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Forecast: Sees Profit-Taking, But Bullish Trend Rema - July 7, 2023
- USD/JPY free-falls towards 142.00 following US NFPs - July 7, 2023