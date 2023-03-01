Talking about the data, downbeat prints of Japan’s Industrial Production (IP) for January contrasted with a welcome growth in the nation’s Retail Trade numbers but failed to provide any clear …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY reverses pullback from YTD top as ECB vs. BoJ play favors bulls, German inflation eyed - February 28, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Strong Bulls’ Control - February 28, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Continues Its Upward Trajectory - February 28, 2023