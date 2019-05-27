Uncertainty remains high after PM May’s resignation announcement. The USD/JPY pair is on the bids near 109.50 ahead of Europe open on Monday. The 110.55/60 resistance-confluence including 100-day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: The cross looks fragile. Could re-visit lows near 122.00
Uncertainty remains high after PM May’s resignation announcement. The USD/JPY pair is on the bids near 109.50 ahead of Europe open on Monday. The 110.55/60 resistance-confluence including 100-day …