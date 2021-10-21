We would allow for a near-term corrective set back.” “Longer-term, a break above the June peak is favoured, and will introduce scope to 137.51.” “Dips should find initial support at 130.74/46, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- EUR/JPY: Warnings of a corrective setback in the near-term – Commerzbank - October 21, 2021
- USD/JPY: A sustainable move above 115.00 looks unlikely – UOB - October 21, 2021
- USD/JPY consolidates above 114.30 amid higher US Treasury yields - October 20, 2021