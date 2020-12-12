EUR/USD and GBP/USD mixed as USD/JPY moves into narrow range

Rallies in EUR/USD and GBP/USD have stalled for now, while USD/JPY has found itself stuck in a tight range as the buyers and sellers fight to establish the next direction.
