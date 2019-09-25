EUR/USD declined heavily in July and August 2019 before it found support near 1.0925. USD/JPY is also trading in a bearish zone below the main 107.50 and 108.00 resistance levels on the daily chart.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD And USD/JPY Monthly Outlook - September 25, 2019
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US dollar dancing around 50 day EMA - September 25, 2019
- USD/JPY Daily Technical Analysis Amid Risk Aversion - September 25, 2019