EUR/USD declined recently below 1.1320 before it found support near 1.1280. USD/JPY is currently under pressure and it could continue to slide below 107.80 in the near term. Important Takeaways for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Could Recover, USD/JPY Under Pressure - July 17, 2019
- USD/JPY rejected at 200-hour MA amid losses in Asian equities - July 16, 2019
- USD/JPY holds toward weekly highs in opening hour of Tokyo’s trade - July 16, 2019