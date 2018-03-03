EUR/USD got a lift in the day after demand came in at early session loss of 1.2150 when Powell’s comments in the 2nd round of his testimony were not considered by markets as hawkish as they were on Tuesday allowing for a rise in stocks and EUR/JPY to bring …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD trade turns political, 1.2280 eyed, bulls in charge as dollar sinks - March 3, 2018
- USD/JPY remains under pressure at 1-year lows - March 2, 2018
- USD/JPY Bear-Flag Formation Unfolds as BoJ Alters Policy Outlook - March 2, 2018