UK’s FTSE 100 futures are currently up 1.5 points (0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,538.75 Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -11 points (-0.28%), the cash market is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- European Open: Several Central Bankers scheduled, USD/JPY in focus - March 30, 2022
- USD/CAD drops below 1.2500 amid weaker USD, higher WTI prices - March 30, 2022
- USD/JPY drops below 122.00 on BOJ’s mega bond-buying program and softer DXY - March 30, 2022