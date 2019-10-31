According to Sean Callow – Senior Currency Strategist at Westpac – the combination of the FOMC and BoJ meetings really should have supported USD/JPY. The Fed delivered a priced-in rate cut and sent a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FOMC and BoJ meetings should have supported USD/JPY – Westpac - October 31, 2019
- USD/JPY keeps the red but holds above mid-108.00s post- Kuroda - October 31, 2019
- USD/JPY: Sellers dominate near 4-day low after BOJ - October 31, 2019