See the data by clicking on the headline link… Asterisk denotes strength of level 05:05 GMT – Edged off fresh low at 104.56 though the downside still vulnerable and lower will see scope to target the 104.32 support then the 104.00 level. Corrective …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Forex – Chart USD/JPY Update: Downside still vulnerable, lower see scope to 104.32, 104.00 - March 26, 2018
- USD/JPY’s drop below 105.00 hasn’t boosted demand for JPY calls - March 26, 2018
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Retaliation by China, Europe Will Lead to Renewed Selling Pressure - March 25, 2018