00:10 GMT – Trying to recover from the 105.60 low though the upside still limited. Would need lift over the 106.41 and 106.75 resistance to clear the way for retest of 107.29 high and set up scope for return to the 107.68 and 107.90 highs. Below 105.60 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Weekly Support Base Suggests Impending Volatility - March 19, 2018
- Forex – Chart USD/JPY Update: Trying to recover, resistance at 106.41/75 - March 19, 2018
- USD/JPY: Ready to breakout ahead of FOMC - March 19, 2018