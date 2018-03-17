A report from the New York Times that Special Counsel Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump organisation seeking documents related to Russia has taken equities, and the USD, off the highs. Equites had earlier been supported by hopes that incoming economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Forex – EUR/USD, USD/JPY Flows: NYT reports Mueller subpoenas Trump organization
A report from the New York Times that Special Counsel Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump organisation seeking documents related to Russia has taken equities, and the USD, off the highs. Equites had earlier been supported by hopes that incoming economic …