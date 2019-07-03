Geopolitics and trade wars keep risk appetite at bay and supporting risk-off flows. The Dollar drifting lower with the DXY moving from the high 96s down to a low of 96.60. Forex overnight was risk-off …
Forex today: Dollar drifts lower, USD/JPY dropped from 108.40 to 107.80 on falling US yields
