The US Dollar recovery from multi-month troughs gathers steam early Wednesday, triggering a fresh selling wave across the FX board. The main catalyst behind the resurgent US Dollar demand is the Bank …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Forex Today: US Dollar tracks USD/JPY higher after BoJ’s inaction - January 18, 2023
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Dollar/Yen Soars after Bank of Japan Stands Pat on Ultra-Easy Policy - January 18, 2023
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY spikes past 131 handle , yen dumped after BOJ keeps policy unchanged - January 18, 2023