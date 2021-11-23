The US dollar broke above the key 115 handle against the Japanese yen to trade at a new 4-year high. There is a long-term bullish trend in favor of the USD/JPY and it is likely we will see still …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Forex Today: USD/JPY Breaks 115 - November 23, 2021
- USD/JPY stands tall near multi-year top, just above 115.00 mark - November 23, 2021
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY refreshes multi-year high above 115 handle, greenback buoyed as Powell’s reappointment firms hawkish Fed bets - November 23, 2021