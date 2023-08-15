Forex) the usd/jpy currency pair advanced again during the Tokyo session to print a new 9-month high above ¥145.50. This is a result of both Dollar strength and Ye …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Usd/Jpy Forecast: The Us Dollar Continues To Rise - August 15, 2023
- Forex Today: Usd/Jpy Pushes To More 9-Month Highs - August 15, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls could pause near ascending channel hurdle, around 146.00 - August 15, 2023