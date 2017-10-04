For USD/JPY the move was halted ahead of 112.50 buyers and its around 112.65 as i update. EUR/USD managed a 30+ point gain (to above 1.1775 briefly, twice (for a double top on very short-term charts) and has subsided marginally to be under 1.1170 as I update.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD drops - October 4, 2017
- USD/JPY Facing Tough Resistance - October 4, 2017
- Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Pauses For Breath - October 3, 2017