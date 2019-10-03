Further decline in USD/JPY is expected to test 106.35 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group see USD/JPY dropping further and visiting the 106.30 region in the near term. 24-hour view: “While we expected USD to “extend its decline to 107.50” yesterday, the manner …
