03:08a USD/JPY bulls got what they needed from Kuroda, an excuse to test the 112.99 .. 02:42a USD/JPY bulls got what they needed from Kuroda, an excuse to test the 112.99 .. 02:26a USD/JPY touched a yesterday high at 112.745 [00:26 GMT] #forex #fx #finance
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Bullish Bias Returns as Retail Sells - October 10, 2017
- FX Update: USD consolidation hits a brick wall as USDJPY droops https://t.co/P9ZsXhlkO3 by - October 10, 2017
- USD/JPY extends slide to 111.98, hits 2-week lows as US yields retreat - October 10, 2017