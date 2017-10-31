FX Update: USD struggling on Powell rumours and politics

The only reason the JPY has managed to back up a bit here is the drop in global bond yields noted above. USD – the greenback looks near a key tactical inflection point (113.00 in USDJPY and 1.1650 area in EURUSD, specifically) where it needs to find a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY spikes back closer to session tops, around 113.25 level - October 31, 2017
- USD/JPY trades near 113.10 after BOJ meeting - October 31, 2017
- USD/JPY: dollar is in correction https://t.co/DEPD9rkGWO - October 31, 2017