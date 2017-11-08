EUR – the euro relatively neutral to the USD, which is providing the initiative at the moment. EURJPY a bit interesting as it is close to downside pivots we mentioned yesterday and could suffer a further setback if risk assets adjust lower. JPY – note …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY analysis: recovery could extend, but upward potential limited - November 8, 2017
- FX Update: Weak US long yields draining USD bulls’ conviction - November 8, 2017
- USD/JPY – Off 3-day lows, but still weak, eyes tax reform - November 8, 2017