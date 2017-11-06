FX Update: Why JPY may rise if yields fall — #SaxoStrats

A rise in US yields would offer a more supportive backdrop for the downside argument on USD strength, but the bond market isn’t cooperating. JPY – watching today’s close and the bond market for a sense of whether we are seeing a rejection of the JPY …
