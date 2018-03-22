FxWirePro: Capitalize on USD/JPY shrinking vols and abrupt rallies to deploy short leg in PRBS on hedging grounds

Currency Strength Index: FxWirePro’s hourly USD spot index has shown -39 (which is bearish), while hourly JPY spot index was at -71 (mildly bearish) while articulating at 06:58 GMT. For more details on the index, please refer below weblink: http …
