Over that time, CAD trade weighted returns narrowly trail that of only JPY, CHF and USD – traditional anti-cyclical, safe-haven currencies that have benefited from significant flare-ups in the trade …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: Ideal Time To Deploy USD/CAD OTM Shorts in Diagonal Call Spread Ahead of BoC - October 25, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: Grinding Under 200-day EMA - October 25, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Bulls challenge the top end of one-week old trading range - October 25, 2019