USDJPY risk-reversals have been persistently bid through the back half of last year and most of this, so much so that RR/ATM ratios have now reached levels reminiscent of GFC era extremes (in favor of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY is Neutral Prior to the NFP - October 4, 2019
- USD/JPY looks bearish and could test 106.35 – UOB - October 4, 2019
- FxWirePro: Sell Short-Tenured Risk-Reversals and Bid 3m IVs To Optimize USD/JPY Debit Put Spread - October 4, 2019