Bid USD/JPY 2w/2m OTC setup to optimize ‘Put Ratio Back Spreads’ as hedging bearish risks FxWirePro: EUR/USD OTC setup indicates bullish risks amid tepid IVs – Reverse collar options strategy for wise hedging Moody’s: ECB’s changes to covered bond …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
FxWirePro: Trade protectionism draws attentions of Vega longs in JPY spread formats
Bid USD/JPY 2w/2m OTC setup to optimize ‘Put Ratio Back Spreads’ as hedging bearish risks FxWirePro: EUR/USD OTC setup indicates bullish risks amid tepid IVs – Reverse collar options strategy for wise hedging Moody’s: ECB’s changes to covered bond …