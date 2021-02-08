FxWirePro: USD/JPY attempts tepid bounce in early Asian trade, finds stiff resistance at 200-DMA

USD/JPY chart – Trading View USD/JPY is attempting a tepid bounce in early Asian trade, but remains capped at stiff resistance at 200-DMA. The U.S. dollar was dumped across the board on Friday after …
